AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 97,556.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,872 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,491 shares of company stock worth $1,707,804. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

