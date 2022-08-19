AGF Investments Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,121 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

