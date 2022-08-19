AGF Investments Inc. Has $6.81 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

S&P Global stock opened at $387.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

