AGF Investments Inc. Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

