AGF Investments Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,980 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

