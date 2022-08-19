AGF Investments Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $28,659,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $269.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.