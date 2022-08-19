AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,201 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE USB opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.