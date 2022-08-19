AGF Investments Inc. Invests $9.74 Million in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.