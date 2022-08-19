AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 260,316 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,316 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,700,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

