AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 274,950 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 606.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,950 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

