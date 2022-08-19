AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 3,221 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.