AGF Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 950,000 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 950,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

