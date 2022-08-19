AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,792 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

