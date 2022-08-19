AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $202,279,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 278.4% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,859,000 after buying an additional 359,065 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in CGI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

