AGF Investments Inc. Sells 20,186 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after buying an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

