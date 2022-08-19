AGF Investments Inc. Sells 258,181 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,181 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Orla Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

About Orla Mining

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.