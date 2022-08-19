AGF Investments Inc. Sells 26,336 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,336 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

