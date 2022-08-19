AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,260 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

VICI opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

