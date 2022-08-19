AGF Investments Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

