AGF Investments Inc. Sells 94,068 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,068 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.27.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $323.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.42. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

