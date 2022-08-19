AGF Investments Inc. Takes $11.51 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 596,358 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 186,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,365 shares of company stock worth $13,787,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

