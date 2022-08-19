AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,334 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

