AGF Investments LLC Acquires 3,794 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 772.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.