AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Premier by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

