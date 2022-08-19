AGF Investments LLC Buys 12,320 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2,307.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 381,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $52,407,543 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

