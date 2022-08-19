AGF Investments LLC Buys 1,593 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $103.64 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

