AGF Investments LLC Buys 5,116 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Profile



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

