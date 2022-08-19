AGF Investments LLC Buys 572 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 52.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 171,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Maximus by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Maximus by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMS opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.