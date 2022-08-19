AGF Investments LLC Buys 68 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

