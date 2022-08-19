AGF Investments LLC Buys 752 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $79.21 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.