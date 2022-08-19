AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.