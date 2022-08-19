AGF Investments LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE PRU opened at $105.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.