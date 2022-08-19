AGF Investments LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 167.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $477.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.28.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

