AGF Investments LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 600.6% during the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

