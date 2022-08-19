AGF Investments LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

