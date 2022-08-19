AGF Investments LLC Has $796,000 Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 61,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

ACAD stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

