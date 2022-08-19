AGF Investments LLC Has $808,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CTXS opened at $103.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.