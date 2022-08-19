AGF Investments LLC Invests $802,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

