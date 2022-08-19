AGF Investments LLC Invests $828,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 408.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average of $197.67. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

