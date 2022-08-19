AGF Investments LLC Purchases 3,094 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,710,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.34.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

