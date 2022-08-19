AGF Investments LLC Sells 109 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $491.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.41 and a 200-day moving average of $480.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.