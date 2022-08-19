AGF Investments LLC Sells 19,395 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

