AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $316.72 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.19. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,505,309,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

