AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

