AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Mattel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of MAT opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

