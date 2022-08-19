AGF Investments LLC Takes $790,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

Amcor Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.72 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.