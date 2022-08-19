AGF Investments LLC Takes $793,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.