AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,899,000 after buying an additional 421,405 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $21,482,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.