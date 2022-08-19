Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on A. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.97 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

