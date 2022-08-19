Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 217.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203,099 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $74,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $267.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.